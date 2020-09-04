Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.70. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 11,686 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

