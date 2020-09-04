American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.78-0.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $15.23 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.