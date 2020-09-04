American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,770 shares of company stock worth $2,809,471. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

