American International Group Inc. Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,516 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

FCN opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

