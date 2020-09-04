American International Group Inc. Sells 6,778 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth $224,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KBR by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KBR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

