American International Group Inc. Sells 4,311 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Primerica worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

PRI opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

