American International Group Inc. Sells 3,752 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $246.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.46. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.