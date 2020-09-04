American International Group Inc. Sells 2,138 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $178.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

