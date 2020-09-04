American International Group Inc. Sells 16,107 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Mdu Resources Group worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

MDU opened at $24.19 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

