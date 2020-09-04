American International Group Inc. Sells 10,515 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of National Instruments worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 52.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2,070.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.