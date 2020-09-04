American International Group Inc. Sells 10,343 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 99,037 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the period.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.