American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of United Bankshares worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

