American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $314.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.