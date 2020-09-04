American International Group Inc. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

