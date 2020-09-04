American International Group Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $76.43 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.