American International Group Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $99.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

