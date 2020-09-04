American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,196,000 after buying an additional 154,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE:AFG opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

