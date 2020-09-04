American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

