American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.18. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

