America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 30th total of 79,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $254.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 8,600 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 65.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 83.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

