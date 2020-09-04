Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $270.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as high as $246.71 and last traded at $245.50, with a volume of 1671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.78.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.33.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $390,573.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,256 shares of company stock worth $1,224,686. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

