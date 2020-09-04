Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.84. 23,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

