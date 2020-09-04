Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.84. 23,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

