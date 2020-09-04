Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 30th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
