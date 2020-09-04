Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 30th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

