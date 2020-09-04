ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Gap Up to $29.29

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $30.22. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INZY. Piper Sandler began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($6.16). On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Limited will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

