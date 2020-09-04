Altura Energy Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altura Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get Altura Energy alerts:

Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.