Altura Energy Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (CVE:ATU)

Sep 4th, 2020

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altura Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

