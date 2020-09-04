AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

REG stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.