AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 137.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.