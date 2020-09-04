AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. BidaskClub downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.