AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $936.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.