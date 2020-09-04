AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $396,000 Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

