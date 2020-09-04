AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $97,481,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $64,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

