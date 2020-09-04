AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 313,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after buying an additional 274,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 208,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.