AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,640 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $97,031,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of RealPage by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,547,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $61.70 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.