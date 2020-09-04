AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,087 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 356,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

