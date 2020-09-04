AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 17,441 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,441 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after buying an additional 2,290,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 333.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after buying an additional 1,902,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,526 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

