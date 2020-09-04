AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,247 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of ABT opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

