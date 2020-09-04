AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

