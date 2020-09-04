AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,743 NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 18,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

