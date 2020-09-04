AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,048 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 368.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after buying an additional 9,936,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $13,639,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 230.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 693,508 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,419,000 after acquiring an additional 367,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

