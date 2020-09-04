AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 843,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,084.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,543. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.