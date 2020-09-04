AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 13.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,126,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $3,006,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,206,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,984,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,773 shares of company stock worth $33,013,708. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

