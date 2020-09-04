AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $383,000 in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth $361,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

