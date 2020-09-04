AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Genpact by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Genpact by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Genpact by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Genpact by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE G opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

