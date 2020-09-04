AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $378,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $90,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $54.71 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

