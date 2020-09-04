AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $377,000 in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,018 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,547,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,832,000 after buying an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 428,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,886,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Frontdoor by 31.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,691,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $44.53 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

