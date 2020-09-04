AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

