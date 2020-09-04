AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.