AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,980 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NYSE MMC opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

