AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

